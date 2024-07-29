Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,080. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

