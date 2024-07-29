Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 396,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after buying an additional 121,781 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RSG traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.90. The company had a trading volume of 733,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

