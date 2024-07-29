Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 9,788 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.68. The company had a trading volume of 169,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

