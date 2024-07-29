Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 129,939 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aramark were worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.92. 540,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aramark



Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

