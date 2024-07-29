Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.95 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROST traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.81. 738,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,938. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

