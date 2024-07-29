Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8,801.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

WEC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. 662,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

