Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.02 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.23% of Guidewire Software worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Natixis bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $166,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 121.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,499,000 after acquiring an additional 161,856 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 404,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,325. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

