Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,564 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 18,046,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,700,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

