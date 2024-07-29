Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.0 %

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,117. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

