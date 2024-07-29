Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1,510.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in US Foods were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

USFD stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 789,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.