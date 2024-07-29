Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.84. 6,893,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,958,945. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

