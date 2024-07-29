Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $830.71. The stock had a trading volume of 187,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,522. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.38.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

