Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 184,171 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 298.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 184,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $24,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.53. 325,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

