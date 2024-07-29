PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of PTC worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after buying an additional 205,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

