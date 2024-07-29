Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.