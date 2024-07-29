ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.19% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.