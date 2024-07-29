ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $26.51.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.
About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
