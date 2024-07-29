ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.78

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.78 and last traded at $79.43, with a volume of 32793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.