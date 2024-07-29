PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.26. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 251 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 1.9 %
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PropertyGuru Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.