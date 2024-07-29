PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.26. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -128.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.