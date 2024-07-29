Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.76 during midday trading on Monday. 177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,933. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
