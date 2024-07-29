Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.76 during midday trading on Monday. 177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,933. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

