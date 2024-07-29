Prom Price Tops $7.11 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00010571 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $129.75 million and $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,319.99 or 1.00093107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.22567801 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,234,185.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

