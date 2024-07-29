ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.97

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 825186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

