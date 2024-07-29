Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.32. 60,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,511. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after acquiring an additional 152,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,984,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after buying an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,301,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

