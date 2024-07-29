Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.48. 1,136,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,023. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

