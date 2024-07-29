Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,424,097 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,292,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $432,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 662,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

