Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 81,250 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $627,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Barclays lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.30.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.42. 179,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,862. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.42 and a 200-day moving average of $262.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

