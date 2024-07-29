Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 78,767 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.81% of Penumbra worth $675,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 562.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 131.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.59 and a 52 week high of $310.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.