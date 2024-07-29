Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 479,270 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.86% of AerCap worth $147,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AerCap by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AerCap by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

AER traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 549,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

