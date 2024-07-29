Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,166 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $162,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 13,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.50.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $450.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $458.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

