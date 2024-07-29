Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 165,361 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.74% of Marriott International worth $533,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.59.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

MAR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $236.58. 150,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,961. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

