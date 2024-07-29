Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,072,075 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,393,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,075 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.30% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $611,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $153,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,482. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $122.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

