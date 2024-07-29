Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,055 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.31% of RenaissanceRe worth $411,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $224.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,820. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

