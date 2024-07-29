Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,446 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Avidity Biosciences worth $189,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RNA stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 279,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $667,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock worth $16,993,310 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.