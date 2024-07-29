Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 536,295 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,295 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.38% of Arvinas worth $180,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $28.28. 90,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,609. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

