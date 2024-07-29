Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 38,419 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Five Below worth $689,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,114,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,510,000.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.72. 327,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.09. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

