Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 149,446 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $125,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.72. 346,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,653. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

