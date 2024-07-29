Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.22% of Equinor ASA worth $183,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 830,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

