Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 781,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $134,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 211,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. 159,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

