Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Corning were worth $566,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,599. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.