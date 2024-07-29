Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $656.29 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 441,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.39% of Repligen worth $656,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Repligen by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $3.18 on Monday, reaching $137.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,168. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 563.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Repligen

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.