Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $143.37 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $143,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 190.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Align Technology by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALGN traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.97. The company had a trading volume of 269,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,541. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $384.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

