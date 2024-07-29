Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $120.29 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.27% of Paychex worth $120,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Shares of PAYX remained flat at $125.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 231,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,823 shares of company stock worth $16,977,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

