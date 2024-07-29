Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $491,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 114,012 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $139,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after buying an additional 1,027,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,151. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

