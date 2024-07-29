Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.53% of Deere & Company worth $603,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DE traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.84. 264,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $441.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.59 and its 200-day moving average is $383.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

