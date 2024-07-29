Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $154,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $395.61. 59,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

