Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,806 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.34% of PDD worth $546,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

