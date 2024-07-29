Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 8,368,293 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 2,494.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.33% of Celestica worth $391,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 7,788.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

