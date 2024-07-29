Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 633,887 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.22% of Equifax worth $405,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Equifax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.9 %

Equifax stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.89. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

