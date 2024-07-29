Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 553,053 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.07% of 10x Genomics worth $137,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 565,059 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 264.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 231,697 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.32. 425,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

