Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 120,175 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,175 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.29% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $166,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 114,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

