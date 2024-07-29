Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

